2nd-division match postponed in Spain because of coronavirus

Another match by second-division club Mirands was postponed on Monday because of the coronavirus.
The team's game against Tenerife on Wednesday was postponed after the club said 13 players and staff tested positive for the virus.
The weekend match at Rayo Vallecano had already been postponed after six positive results were discovered last week.
Mirands said all those who tested positive were in good condition and in isolation.
The club is in 11th place in the 22-team standings with 41 points from 30 matches.
