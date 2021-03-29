JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Football » News

IPL 2021: Kohli to undergo quarantine after reaching Chennai on April 1
Business Standard

2nd-division match postponed in Spain because of coronavirus

Another match by second-division club Mirands was postponed on Monday because of the coronavirus.

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Spain

AP  |  Madrid 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Another match by second-division club Mirands was postponed on Monday because of the coronavirus.

The team's game against Tenerife on Wednesday was postponed after the club said 13 players and staff tested positive for the virus.

The weekend match at Rayo Vallecano had already been postponed after six positive results were discovered last week.

Mirands said all those who tested positive were in good condition and in isolation.

The club is in 11th place in the 22-team standings with 41 points from 30 matches.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, March 29 2021. 23:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY