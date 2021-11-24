RIL to own new cricket team in Emirates Cricket Board's new UAE T20 league

Limited, which owns IPL side Mumbai Indians, is set to acquire a new franchise in the Emirates Cricket Board's upcoming T20 League.

"The move is the first major overseas expansion of Reliance Industries' cricket operations in the global franchise-based eagues," according to a release.

Nita Ambani, co-owner of Mumbai Indians said, "I look forward to strengthening and further expanding our global fanbase, and having a longer engagement with them through this new League.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)