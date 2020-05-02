JUST IN
Rohit Sharma misses hitting the ball, says can't wait to go out and play

We are not lucky as you guys where you have your own backyard to play, Rohit Sharma tells Brett Lee

BS Web Team & agencies  |  New Delhi 

(Photo: BCCI)
In Mumbai, it's very expensive to get your own house where you have your own backyard, says Rohit Sharma. (Photo: BCCI)

India opener Rohit Sharma says he is missing hitting the cricket ball and can't wait to go out and start playing again once the lockdown ends amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rohit was to lead the Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League before the tournament was indefinitely postponed.

"I wish I had enough place to play indoor cricket, but unfortunately in Mumbai, the place is very secluded, and you have to stick to your apartment. We are not lucky as you guys where you have your own backyard to play," Rohit said while speaking to former Australian pacer Brett Lee on Star Sports Cricket Connected show.

"In Mumbai, it's very expensive to get your own house where you have your own backyard. I live in an apartment and I am lucky to have a little balcony where I can run around and do some activities that my trainer has given me.



"I am trying to follow whatever little I can. Hopefully, the gyms will open soon, and I can go there," he added.

"But I am missing hitting the ball, that's for sure. As you know, I like to hit big, so the space is not enough. I just can't wait to go out there and start hitting the ball," Rohit, who recently turned 33, further said.


All sporting activities have been suspended since mid of March following the coronavirus outbreak which has so far claimed more than 2.3 lakh lives across the world. And the chances of cricketing activities resuming in the near future are highly grim.

In India, nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24. It was first slated to end on April 14 but then it was extended till May 3. It has now been further extended till May 17 as the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases refuses to slow down.
First Published: Sat, May 02 2020. 17:47 IST

