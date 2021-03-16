RR gives Bumrah cheeky congratulatory message on wedding

-
ALSO READ
Root, Starc out; Shakib, Sreesanth among players registered for IPL auction
BCCI invites bids for its digital properties including those of IPL
Steve Smith's contract not renewed by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL-14
Test specialist Pujara back in IPL fold; CSK buys him at base price
IPL 2021 Auction: Glenn Maxwell goes to RCB for Rs 14.25 cr
-
Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals (RR) wished India and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in a cheeky manner on his wedding to television presenter Sanjana Ganesan.
CHECK 2021 IPL latest news updates here
Bumrah tied the knot on Monday after which a number of cricketers wished him on social media. RR hilariously suggested that the newlywed couple go on a honeymoon to the Maldives in April-May, which is when the 2021 IPL is scheduled to take place.
"Congratulations, guys! We hear Maldives is great in April-May," said RR in their tweet.
The IPL is scheduled to start on April 9, with the final to be held on May 30.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FULL SCHEDULE OF 2021 IPL in pdf
Bumrah on Monday tweeted the pictures of his wedding and wrote a Kahlil Gibran -- a Lebanese American writer -- quote on his timeline: "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course."
Bumrah added on his timeline, "Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you."
Said an acquaintance of Bumrah: "The wedding was attended by about 50, mostly family and relatives of the boy and girl, and was held at a resort here."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor