RR vs KKR: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium

Both and have been on the receiving ends of things in their last Indian Premier Leagues, losing them badly. Now, both the teams want to regain the lost momentum and face each other in that conquest at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 18, 2022.

RR vs KKR Pitch Report

The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made-for-run fest as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Rajasthan and Kolkata, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.

RR vs KKR Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. Today’s game at Brabourne Stadium will also have to bear the brunt.

For today’s match between Rajasthan and Kolkata, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 51-62%, while the temperature will hover between 32 to 30 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.

RR vs KKR Live Streaming

The RR vs KKR match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium. This match between Rajasthan and Kolkata can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.

