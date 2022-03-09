Russian football federation appeals against FIFA, UEFA bans

The Russian Football Union (RFU) has appealed to The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decisions by and UEFA to bar Russian teams from international competitions over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

CAS confirmed that an appeal has been lodged with the RFU hoping to return to and UEFA competitions.

The Russian football clubs and national teams on February 28 were suspended from all competitions "until further notice" by and UEFA.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) registered earlier today the appeals filed by the Football Union of (FUR) against the decisions taken on 28 February 2022 by the Bureau of the FIFA Council (the FIFA appeal) and the UEFA Executive Committee (the UEFA appeal) (collectively, the Challenged Decisions) to suspend all Russian teams and clubs from participation in their respective competitions until further notice," the CAS said in a statement.

Russia's men's national team was scheduled to play Poland on March 24 in a World Cup qualifying playoff. Poland has refused to play in the match. The winner of that match would have played the winner of the game between Sweden and the Czech Republic in the next round, but they also have refused to play against the Russians.

CAS on Tuesday said the Russian appeals against FIFA and UEFA also involve the Polish, Swedish and Czech soccer federations, plus several other national federations in Europe.

"The appeal has been filed against Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the Polish Football Association, the Swedish Football Association, the Czech Football Association, the Football Association of Montenegro and Malta Football Association," it said.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport also said that FUR has requested to set aside the challenged decisions and to reinstate all Russian teams and clubs for participation in FIFA and UEFA competitions, adding that it hoped to decide on the appeals in the coming days.

"In its appeals, the FUR requests CAS to set aside the Challenged Decisions and to reinstate all Russian teams and clubs for participation in FIFA and UEFA competitions. Together with each statement of appeal, the FUR has also filed a request to stay the execution of each challenged decision," CAS said.

"The CAS Court Office has initiated two separate arbitration procedures and, in accordance with the Code of Sports-related Arbitration (the arbitration rules governing CAS procedures), will seek the position of the respondent parties with respect to the FUR's requests to stay the execution of the Challenged Decisions and as to the organization and planning of each arbitration procedure.

The CAS anticipates being able to share further information on the proceedings through a media release in a few days, once a decision has been issued with respect to the requests for a stay," it added.

