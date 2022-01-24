SA vs India, 3rd ODI: Pitch wasn't flat at all, says de Kock

-
ALSO READ
At 29, S Africa's Quinton de Kock announces retirement from Test cricket
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 4 wickets, level series 1-1
IND vs SL 3rd T20 highlights: Sri Lanka wins by 7 wickets, seal series 2-1
All eyes on Virat Kohli the batter as India take on South Africa in ODIs
ICC T20 WC, SL vs BAN highlights: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 5 wickets
-
South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who took his side to the victory in the three-match ODI series against India, said that it was difficult to play as the pitch was not flat.
Half-centuries by Virat Kohli (65), Shikhar Dhawan (61), and Deepak Chahar (54) went in vain as India suffered a heartbreaking four-run loss against South Africa in the third and final ODI here at Newlands, Cape Town. With this win, the Proteas won the ODI series 3-0.
"Wasn't flat at all (the pitch). Was a wicket where you're never quite in. Came back, had a week of training in Paarl. First game - just trying to find some rhythm. Was still trying to find my feet and then in the second ODI found my rhythm. Get home now for some daddy duties," said de Kock in a post-match presentation.
Earlier, de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen played knocks of 124 and 52 as South Africa posted 287 runs on the board. For India, Prasidh Krishna returned with three wickets.
India had lost the Test series 1-2 against South Africa as well. After that, Virat Kohli had decided to step down as the Test skipper.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor