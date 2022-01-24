'Mission accomplished for us': Bavuma on 3-0 ODI whitewash against India

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
IPL 2021: Check Mumbai Indians' full schedule and players list here
IND v NZ: India may test reserve players in Kolkata dead rubber
-
After registering a 3-0 ODI series whitewash against India here on Sunday, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said that the win was very satisfying for the team and they have accomplished their mission, adding that many didn't give them a chance.
Fighting fifties by Virat Kohli (65), Shikhar Dhawan (61), and Deepak Chahar (54) went in vain as South Africa completed a hat-trick of wins with a four-run victory in the thrilling third and final ODI to seal a 3-0 series whitewash against India in Cape Town on Sunday.
"Very satisfying, mission accomplished for us. Many people didn't give us much of a chance. Hopefully, through our performances, we've been able to get a couple of supporters. Making good strides as a team. Challenge is to get better and better," said Bavuma in the post-match presentation.
Bavuma also praised his teammates for showing the fight in both ODIs and Test series, saying that conditions weren't exactly like South African.
"Quinton's been great. Rassie as well with the bat. He's been tremendous. His game is starting to move to the next level. Bowling's been decent. This was a big challenge, a big obstacle in our journey. To come out the way we did -- winning Tests, winning ODIs convincingly will do a world of good. What pleased me most - if you look at the Test series, feel like it's the hardest series I've been part of," he said.
"Indian bowlers asking questions regularly. Even in the field the intensity. Physically we've been challenged -- it's been very hot the last couple of weeks. These conditions weren't exactly South African-like -- more like the subcontinent. Always nice to contribute to the team. Enjoying my batting at the moment. Things are okay at the moment," he added.
Asked about the last 10 overs, where Deepak Chahar kept India's hopes alive, the Proteas skipper, "Got a bit crazy at the end. Probably the complacency got to us. Guys tried a couple of things that didn't come off."
--IANS
avn/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor