SA vs SL Tests: Rabada fit to play, included in South Africa Test squad

-
ALSO READ
Pacer Migael Pretorius receives maiden S Africa call-up for Sri Lanka Tests
SA vs SL: Players have the responsibility to keep bubble safe, says de Kock
SA vs ENG: Kagiso Rabada to miss ODI series against England due to injury
SL vs ENG: New Covid-19 strain in UK unlikely to affect Test series
South Africa squad tests negative for Covid-19 ahead of Sri Lanka Tests
-
South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been medically cleared of the right adductor muscle strain injury which saw him ruled out of the Betway One-day International series against England last month, said Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday.
Rabada will join the Test squad, which is currently in Day Three of the first Betway Test match against Sri Lanka starting Monday.
The 25-year-old bowler has successfully gone through all the Covid-19 and pre-Bio-Secure Environment entry protocols and is expected to enter the BSE before the start of the second session on Monday, said CSA.
The series is part of the World Test Championship (WTC).
South African Test squad: Quinton de Kock (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Faf du Plessis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Dean Elgar (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Dwaine Pretorius (Imperial Lions), Sarel Erwee (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Migael Pretorius (VKB Knights), Lutho Sipamla (Imperial Lions), Raynard van Tonder (VKB Knights)
Schedule - South Africa vs Sri Lanka:
December 26-30: 1st Test match (WTC), SuperSport Park, Centurion
January 3-07: 2nd Test match (WTC), Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
--IANS
qma/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor