SA vs ENG: Kagiso Rabada to miss ODI series against England due to injury

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against England due to an injury.
Rabada has sustained a right adductor strain, one that also kept him out of the dead-rubber final T20I at Newlands, which England won by nine wickets to clean sweep the three-match series on Tuesday.
In a statement, Cricket South Africa said that the 25-year-old will require three weeks to heal.
"The player will be released from the squad and bio-secure environment tomorrow to begin recovery, rehabilitation and preparation for the Betway Test series against Sri Lanka beginning on December 26," the CSA release stated.
Rabada had an exceptional Indian Premier League 2020 season, where he picked up 30 wickets for Delhi Capitals in 17 matches and played a key role as the Delhi-based franchise made it to their maiden IPL final.
However, in the two T20I matches he played against England, he looked out of touch and picked just one wicket.
England and South Africa will face each other in the first ODI on Friday.
--IANS
aak/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
