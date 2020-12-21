South Africa squad tests negative for Covid-19 ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

-
All members of the South Africa Test squad have tested negative for coronavirus ahead of the two-match series against Sri Lanka slated to begin on Boxing Day, Cricket South Africa has announced.
"Cricket South Africa (CSA) is pleased to report that the entire Proteas team has returned negative results from the Covid-19 tests that were conducted upon their entry into the bio-secure environment yesterday ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting on Saturday, 26 December," a CSA statement read on Sunday.
On Friday, the board had informed that two members of the South African team had tested positive for Covid-19 in their scheduled first round of testing ahead of the team's entry into the bio-secure environment.
"The players will no longer form part of the Test team and will observe the Covid-19 protocols, including isolating with immediate effect. CSA's medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being," said a CSA statement.
"CSA can also confirm that no other players in the currently named squad were deemed close contacts after contact tracing procedures were conducted," it added.
After that, it had included three more players -- former South Africa U-19 captain, Raynard van Tonder, Lutho Sipamla and Dwaine Pretorius -- to the Test squad.
South Africa Test squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Raynard van Tonder.
Test Series schedule
December 26-30, 2020:
1st Test match at SuperSport Park, Centurion
January 3-7, 2021:
2nd Test match at Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg
