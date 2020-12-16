Pacer Migael Pretorius receives maiden S Africa call-up for Sri Lanka Tests

-
Fast bowler Migael Pretorius has received his maiden call up in the South Africa squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.
The 25-year-old has had an exceptional season so far in the 4-Day Domestic Series under the coaching of former Proteas paceman Allan Donald. He is currently third on the tournament's leading wicket takers table with 19 scalps from five matches and best bowling figures of 7/102 against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in their season opener last month.
"We're pleased to include Migael in the Proteas Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. We're big on rewarding consistently good work and the player has done a lot to make a case for himself," said Cricket South Africa Convenor of Selectors Victor Mpitsang in a statement.
"We hope that this experience will be a great learning one for him and that this can serve as encouragement for players across the country, showing them that their chances may not be as far off as they think," he added.
Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada and Dwain Pretorius have not yet been medically cleared to participate in the series.
The Proteas will gather in Pretoria on Saturday for the Test series which begins on December 26.
South Africa Test squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius
