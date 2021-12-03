Sale of Ronaldo from Juventus to Manchester United being investigated

-
ALSO READ
US Soccer says it has offered men, women identical contracts
Tokyo Olympics: Australia faces US in bid for first women's soccer medal
3 weeks before Tokyo Olympics, Japan still unsure about spectators
Ronaldo teams with Singapore tycoon for secretive soccer startup
France and Germany in rare early meeting at Euro 2020
-
Juventus FC have revealed that the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United in the summer transfer window of 2021 is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged false accounting in Turin.
In August, Juventus agreed the EUR14 million ($12m/$16m) sale of Ronaldo to Manchester United, with the deal including a further EUR8m (£7m/$9m) in bonuses.
A statement released by Juve reads: "The club announce they have received the notification of a new search and seizure order relating to the ongoing investigations by the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Turin against the club and some of its current (Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved, Stefano Cerrato and Cesare Gabasio) and previous representatives."
"No fresh allegations have been made, following the announcement that an investigation would be opened, but Juve have confirmed that the process now includes "permanent sales on the balance sheet as of 30, June 2021, relating to the economic values of the sale of the player Dos Santos Aveiro Cristiano Ronaldo."
They went on to say: "As already disclosed, the Company is cooperating with the investigators and with Consob and trusts to clarify any aspect of interest to it as it believes to have acted in compliance with the laws and regulations governing the preparation of financial reports, in accordance with accounting principles and in line with the international practice in the football industry and market conditions."
Notably, the Serie A heavyweights registered a capital loss of EUR14m with Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor