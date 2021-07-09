Saqib Mahmood grabs four as England thrash Pakistan in opening ODI

-
ALSO READ
Thing about being a Test batsman is that you handle all conditions: Stokes
'See you soon': Stokes heads to India for Test series, starting Feb 5
English stumper Foakes ruled out of New Zealand Tests after freak injury
India vs England: Ben Stokes arrives in Chennai, begins quarantine
All-rounder Ben Stokes set to return to action with T20 game next week
-
A four-wicket haul by right-arm fast bowler Saqib Mahmood helped the new-look Ben Stokes-led England beat Pakistan by nine wickets in the opening One-day International at the Sophia Gardens to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Set at 142-run target, with only Fakhar Zaman (47) and Shadab Khan (30) making decent scores, England romped home in the 22nd over on Thursday, courtesy unbeaten half-centuries from Dawid Malan and debutant Zak Crawley.
The two added 120 runs for the second-wicket after Shaheen Afridi had dismissed Malan's opening partner Phil Salt for seven runs. Malan struck eight fours in his 68 off 69 balls. The right-handed Crawley hit seven fours in his 58-run effort off 50 balls.
Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for 141 runs in 35.2 overs after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Opener Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed lbw by pacer Saqib Mahmood on the first ball of the match. Skipper Babar Azam was also dismissed for a duck two balls later as Pakistan slipped to zero for two after the first three balls of the match.
The visitors lost wickets at regular intervals with Fakhar Zaman the only one to offer some resistance. The left-hander scored 47 off 67 balls (six fours). Shadab Khan contributed 30 off 43 balls.
For England Mahmood took four wickets for 42 runs in 10 overs. Craig Overton and Matt Parkinson took two wickets each. The second ODI will be played at Lord's on July 10.
Brief scores: Pakistan 141 in 35.2 overs (F Zaman 47, S Khan 30; S Mahmood 4/42, C Overton 2/23, M Parkinson 2/28) lost to England 142/1 in 21.5 overs (D Malan 68 not out, Z Crawley 58 not out; Shaheen Afridi 1/22) by nine wickets.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor