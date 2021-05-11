ICC WTC: Kiwi players likely to depart for UK from Maldives this weekend

-
New Zealand head coach Gary Stead on Tuesday said the Kiwi players who are in Maldives are likely to depart for the UK this weekend.
After the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, UK-bound Kiwi Test cricketers headed to Maldives and now the group is currently undergoing quarantine there.
Stead also said that it is unclear whether the Black Caps will have to undergo quarantine in UK after coming from Maldives. The Kiwi group in Maldives includes Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, and physio Tommy Simsek.
"I don't know all the details right now. My understanding is that they are looking to leave (Maldives) somewhere around the time that we leave -- May 15, 16 or 17 -- in that time frame. My understanding is that England board is still working through the final details of what it means to come through the Maldives as supposed to New Zealand," ESPNcricinfo quoted Stead as saying.
"They can still work on their fitness. So I don't see it as a bad thing. It's an adapting world and I think that's just something we've got to keep doing," he added.
New Zealand are slated to lock horns against England in a two-match Test series, beginning June 2 and then the side will square off against India in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).
Pacer Trent Boult chose to head back home after the IPL and as a result, he will be missing the first Test against England.
"Everyone has got their reasons around it. India changed very, very quickly, over the space of two or three days, and there were options put in front of the guys and he (Boult) felt for him and his mental health, the best thing he could do was get home for a while," said Stead.
"He is a professional, he has been there in the international circuit for a long time now. He will be ready. We are working through what build-up looks like to him and his readiness for the World Test Championship final when he comes back to us," he added.
