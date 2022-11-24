Sri Lanka asks ICC to probe match-fixing allegations during Pakistan series

-
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday said it has asked the ICC to probe match-fixing allegations concerning the home Test series against Pakistan held in July.
Opposition member of parliament Nalin Bandara had alleged match fixing during the drawn series (1-1) played in Galle.
The executive committee of SLC decided today to invite Mr Alex Marshall, the General Manager of the ICC anti corruption unit to Sri Lanka to investigate recent allegations of match fixing made by a parliamentarian regarding the recently concluded Pakistan tour," a statement from SLC said.
The SLC accused Bandara of tarnishing its reputation by making the allegation.
First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 14:16 IST