Sri Lanka asks ICC to probe match-fixing allegations during Pakistan series

(SLC) on Wednesday said it has asked the to probe match-fixing allegations concerning the home Test series against held in July.

Opposition member of parliament Nalin Bandara had alleged match fixing during the drawn series (1-1) played in Galle.

The executive committee of SLC decided today to invite Mr Alex Marshall, the General Manager of the anti corruption unit to to investigate recent allegations of match fixing made by a parliamentarian regarding the recently concluded tour," a statement from SLC said.

The SLC accused Bandara of tarnishing its reputation by making the allegation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)