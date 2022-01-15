Stunned cricketing fraternity lauds India's most successful Test captain

-
-
Virat Kohli's unexpected decision to quit Test captaincy stunned the cricketing world, which lauded the Indian star batter for taking his team to new heights.
Kohli ended his seven-year reign as India's most successful Test captain with memorable series wins in England and Australia being the highlight.
"Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket & India. Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope he'd continue to shine for India as a player," tweeted former teammate Suresh Raina.
Kohli took India to the top of world rankings and made them a formidable force in all conditions.
"When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that's how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign," wrote former India opener Wasim Jaffer.
The great Virender Sehwag wrote: Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India's Test Captain. Stats don't lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat."
"It's always an honour to lead the dynamic Indian team. And the decision to step down is an emotional heavy moment. A journey well travelled," added former India skipper Mohamad Azharuddin.
Former India pacer Irfan Pathan wrote: "Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli's name will be up there,not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli.
