Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka to take on Punjab in 1st Q/F on Jan 26

-
ALSO READ
Delhi thrash Mumbai by 76 runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Wankhede
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tripathi to lead Maha; Kedar, Ruturaj in squad
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournamnent to begin from January 10: BCCI to states
Shikhar Dhawan to lead 20-member Delhi squad in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in domestic T20 league
-
Karnataka will face Punjab in the first quarter-final of the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on January 26.
The second quarter-final will be played between Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh on the same day.
On January 27, Haryana and Baroda will take on each other in the third quarter-final while Rajasthan and Bihar will square off in the fourth quarter-final clash on the same day.
On January 29, the first semi-final will take place in which the winner of quarter-final 2 and 4 will compete against each other.
On the same day, winner of quarter-final 1 and 3 will take on each other in the second semi-final.
The final of the tournament will be played on January 31.
All the knockout matches will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The tournament, which started on January 10, is being conducted in a bio-secure environment amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
--IANS
aak/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor