Thirimanne becomes 1st Lanka fielder to take 5 catches in a Test innings

-
ALSO READ
SL vs ENG 2021: Sri Lanka opt to bat in second Test against England
ENG vs SL 2nd Test: Root becomes 4th highest Test run-scorer for England
SL vs ENG: Sangakkara praises Joot Root for 186-run knock in 2nd Test
SL vs ENG 1st Test Day 1: Lanka bundled out for 135; ENG 127-2 at stumps
SL vs Eng: Root becomes 7th England batsman to score 8,000 runs in Tests
-
Lahiru Thirimanne on Sunday became the first Sri Lankan fielder to take five catches in a single Test innings.
The left-handed batsman achieved the feat on day three of the ongoing second Test against England here at the Galle International Stadium.
Thirimanne took all five catches off the bowling of spinner Lasith Embuldeniya. Fielders like Roshan Mahanama and Russell Arnold had earlier taken four catches in a single Test innings, but this is the first time that a Sri Lankan fielder has managed to take five catches.
Joe Root's knock of 186 helped England stay on course against Sri Lanka on day three of the ongoing second Test on Sunday here at the Galle International Stadium.
At stumps on day three, England's score reads 339/9, still trailing the hosts by 42 runs. For the visitors, Jack Leach is currently unbeaten on 0.
During the course of this innings, Root surpassed Kevin Pietersen to become the fifth-highest run-scorer for England in Test matches.
Of the nine England wickets that have fallen, seven have been taken by Lasith Embuldeniya.
Embuldeniya scalped the wickets of Dom Sibley, Zack Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran Dominic Bess, and Mark Wood.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor