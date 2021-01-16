SL vs Eng: Root becomes 7th England batsman to score 8,000 runs in Tests

-
ALSO READ
SL vs ENG 1st Test Day 1: Lanka bundled out for 135; ENG 127-2 at stumps
Eng vs WI 2nd Test highlights: England wins by 113 runs, level series 1-1
SL vs ENG: New Covid-19 strain in UK unlikely to affect Test series
England vs Pakistan 1st Test playing 11, live streaming, match timing
2nd Test Pak vs Eng highlights: Match drawn; both teams get 13 points each
-
Skipper Joe Root on Saturday completed 8,000 runs in Test cricket and became the seventh England batsman to achieve the feat.
The right-handed batsman reached the milestone-mark in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium.
Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here
Playing in his 98th Test for England, Root continued his overnight innings on day three and added another feather to his cap.
On Friday, Root smashed his 18th century to give the visitors the upper hand in the match after bundling Sri Lanka out for 135 in the first innings.
Currently, England's lead is over 200 runs and the skipper is looking to increase it after smashing his fourth double ton.
Earlier, resuming the innings at 127/2 on day two, England had a poor start as Jonny Bairstow was sent back by Lasith Embuldeniya in the second over of the day. Captain Root was then joined by Dan Lawrence.
The duo played brilliantly and took the team over the 200-run mark, with Root completing his 18th Test century. Soon after that, Lawrence scored his fifty as England grew in confidence against a home-team attack that lacked bite. The duo stitched a 173-run partnership before Dilruwan Perera removed Lawrence (73).
Jos Buttler then came out to bat, however, a few overs later, rain hampered the game. Due to persistent rain, the play did not resume and England were at 320/4 at the end of play on day two.
ENG vs SL 1st Test Day 2 highlights
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor