Tokyo Olympics: Atanu Das stuns Korean archer to reach pre-quarters

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
Tokyo Olympics: Atanu, Tarundeep, Deepika in Indian recurve archery squad
Indian women's recurve archery team fails to book berth for Tokyo Olympics
Archery in Olympics 2021: Deepika ninth in ranking round; Koreans dominate
Archery at Olympics 2021: India 9th in both men's team, mixed pair rankings
-
Dropped from the mixed team competition after a below-par performance in the ranking round, Indias Atanu Das came up with a brilliant performance, scoring well under pressure to stun South Koreas 2012 gold medallist Oh Jinhyek to reach the pre-quarterfinal stage in mens individual archery at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Das shot a 10 in the single arrow shoot-out after Jinhyek could manage only nine in an attempt to seal a memorable victory in a second-round match.
Pravin Jadhav had replaced Das to partner Deepika Kumari in the mixed team as he had not done well in the ranking round on July 23, finishing second behind Jadhav.
But the 29-year-old from Baranagar, West Bengal xame up with a brilliant performance on Thursday, one of his best performances ever, as he shot superbly that too under pressure to tie the Korean 5-5 on set points after five rounds at the Yumenoshima Final Field.
Earlier, Das had reached the second round after beating Deng Yu-Cheng of Chinese Taipei 6-4 in five sets.
Against Jinhyek, Das came back strongly in the second set after Jinhyek had won the first 26-25. Both archers had started tentatively but the Korean shot 8, 9, and 9 in three arrows while Das could manage only 8, 8, and 9.
However, Dasdid well in the second set to draw level at 27-27, hitting a nine after the Korean had managed an eight that undid the 10 he shot on the second attempt. Both archers had a nine on their first arrow in the second set.
Trailing 3-1, Das shot three 9s in the third set, missing a chance of winning the set as he had a chance of winning it by scoring a 10 on his third arrow but could manage only nine as the two again tied at 27-27.
The Korean archer imploded in the fourth set as he shot a seven and followed it by a stunning six. Das shot eight, nine, and 10 to win the set 27-22, the archers tied 4-4 with the final round to go.
In the final set, the Indian archer had a chance to win the match with a 10 on the final arrow but could manage only a nine, the arrow just touching the border of the line.
Jinhyek, whose game had deteriorated as the match progressed, shot 10,9 and 9 in this set and Das matched him shot for shot as they tied at 28-28. With both getting a point each from this set, the score was tied 5-5, taking the match into a one-arrow shootout.
In the shootout, Jinhyek managed only a nine and Das clinched victory by hitting 10 on his final arrow to seal the victory.
In the next round, Das will meet Takaharu Furukawa of Japan and a win will put him closer to the medal round.
--IANS
bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor