Tokyo Olympics: Dutee Chand fails to qualify for women's 200m semis

India's star sprinter failed to qualify for the semi-final of the women's 200m event here at the Olympic Stadium - Track 2 on Monday.

Running in heat 4, Dutee finished with a season-best timing of 23.85 but it was no good as she finished 7th and as a result, she failed to qualify for the semi-final. Christine Mboma topped the heat with a timing of 22.11 as she broke the Namibian national record. USA's Gabrielle Thomas finished at the second spot with a timing of 22.20.

The first three in each heat qualify for the semi-finals and the next 3 fastest (all seven heats combined) also advance to the last four.

Earlier on Friday, Chand also failed to progress to the semi-finals of the women's 100m event here at the Olympic Stadium. Running in heat 5, Dutee finished with a timing of 11.54 and was 7th and as a result, she failed to qualify for the semi-final. Shelly-Ann Frasher-Pryce topped the heat 5 with a timing of 10.84 while Ajla del Ponte finished at the second spot with a timing of 10.91.

