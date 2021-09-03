Tokyo Paralympics: Best ever performance as athletes equal overall tally

-
Shooter Avani Lekhara on Friday scripted history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two individual medals in the same edition of Paralympics or Olympics. With the bronze medal on Friday, Avani took India's medal tally to 12 at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.
Interestingly, before the start of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, India had won 12 medals in the showpiece events, having competed in 11 editions of the Games since its introduction in 1960.
"#IND at all previous #Paralympics - 12 medals. #IND at #Tokyo2020 alone - 12 medals (and counting). Simply brilliant," #Tokyo2020 for India tweeted.
Avani had won gold earlier this week. Earlier in the day, athlete Praveen Kumar (Sport Class T44) clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 final.
Paddler Bhavina Patel had opened India's tally in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. While, Avani, javelin thrower Sumit Antil clinched gold, Nishad Kumar, Devendra Jhajharia, Praveen Kumar, Yogesh Kathuniya and Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched silver medals.
Sundar Singh Gurjar, Singhraj Adhana and Sharad Kumar have won bronze for India in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.
In the upcoming events, the Indian contingent is expected to win more medals as the athletes aim to end the Tokyo Paralympics on a high.
