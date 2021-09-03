Medal result of Praveen's hard work, unparalleled dedication: PM

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Paralympics 2021: India's full schedule, match timings, live telecast
Paralympics, archery ranking round: Rakesh finishes 3rd; Shyam at 21st spot
Tokyo Paralympics 2021: Paddler Bhavina Patel qualifies for knockouts
Tokyo Paralympics 2021: Mariyappan in quarantine, Tek Chand new flag bearer
Tokyo Paralympics: Paddler Sonalben loses against Qian Li in Group D opener
-
Lauding Praveen Kumar, who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was a result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication.
Kumar clinched the silver medal in the men's high jump T64 event of the Paralympics, taking the country's medal haul to 11 in the ongoing Games.
Competing in his debut Paralympics, Kumar (18) set a new Asian record with a 2.07-metre jump to finish behind Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season's best of 2.10 metre for the gold.
"Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours," Modi said in a tweet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor