Travelling to Pakistan not BCCI's call, government will decide: Roger Binny

The can't take a call on its own on whether the Indian team will travel to for the 2023 or not as it relies on the government to make such decisions, new Board president Rogery Binny said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event organised by Karnataka State Association here, Binny said the has not approached the government yet on travelling to next year but eventually the central government will only decide on the matter.

"That is not BCCI's call. We need government's clearance to leave the country. Whether we leave the country or teams coming into the country, we need clearance.

"Once we get clearance from the government then we go with it. We can't make decision on our own. We have to rely on the government. We have not approached them yet," said World Cup winner Binny.

The is scheduled to be played in in September next year, ahead of the ODI World Cup in India.

Binny's comments came after secretary Jay Shah said the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan next year for the and will instead like to play the tournament at a neutral venue.

Earlier on Thursday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the Indian team will need clearance from the Home Ministry to travel to Pakistan.

A 'disappointed' Pakistan Board (PCB) on Wednesday requested the Asian Council to convene an emergency meeting.

Referring to Shah's comment, the PCB had said that "such statements can spilt the Asian and international cricket communities" and impact Pakistan's visit to India for the 2023 World Cup.

India haven't travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, and after the Mumbai terror attack on November 26 that year, the scheduled bilateral series in early 2009 was cancelled.

Pakistan did travel to India for a short six-match white-ball series in 2012, but in the last 10 years, there hasn't been any bilateral cricket. The two teams have only played each other at various ICC and ACC events.

