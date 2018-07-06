Uruguay vs France highlights: Greizmann, Varane take Les Blues to the semis

France get a comfortable two-goal win
France became the first team to reach the World Cup semi-finals as goals from Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann gave them a deserved 2-0 victory over Uruguay on Friday.
It is the first time France have been in the last four since 2006 and sets up a mouth-watering clash against either Belgium or Brazil, who play later on Friday, in St Petersburg on Tuesday.
Muslera fumble a Greizmann long-ranger
Griezmann, who counts several of the Uruguay players as close friends, scored a second in the 61st minute, but it was mostly due to a howler from La Celeste's goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera.
The usually dependable stopper flapped at Griezmann's 20-yard shot and agonisingly saw the ball float over the line.
The goal secured the victory but did not end the drama in Nizhny Novgorod, as Uruguay's frustration boiled over in the 67th minute when Kylian Mbappe fell to the floor.
Uruguay skipper Diego Godin gestured with the teenager to get up, then tried to pull him from the turf, sparking a melee which involved most of the players and saw French coach Didier Deschamps come onto the pitch to try to calm tempers.
France's victory was merited as it was they who had the bulk of possession and always looked the most likely to score. They might have scored as early as the 15th minute when Mbappe mistimed a close header.
Varane breaks the deadlock
France took the lead in the 40th minute from the unlikely source of defender Varane, who glanced home a fine header from an Antoine Griezmann free-kick.
It was only the Real Madrid player's third goal for France and represented redemption for Varane, who was largely blamed for the goal which saw France lose at the quarter-final stage to Germany four years ago.
Uruguay control the ball in the starting minutes of first half
A tight and nervy encounter to begin with, the game burst into life after Varane's goal. Until that point Uruguay had struggled to get into the French penalty area, but within four minutes of the goal would have been level except for an exceptional save by Hugo Lloris.
The French skipper saved superbly with one-hand from defender Martin Caceres, whose header from a free kick look destined to go in.
France starting XI
Uruguay starting XI
A helpless Cavani on the sidelines