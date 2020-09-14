JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Sports News » News

No Ind-Pak bilateral cricket until political relations normalise: PCB chief
Business Standard

US Open: Thiem scripts stunning fightback to claim maiden grand slam title

From being two sets down, Austria's Dominic Thiem and world number three was in all sorts of trouble before hitting back from a break down to take the third

Topics
US Open | Tennis | sports

IANS  |  New York 

Austria's Dominic Thiem claimed his first Grand Slam title with a jaw-dropping comeback to edge past Germany's Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6) in Sunday's US Open final here.

From being two sets down, the 27-year-old world number three was in all sorts of trouble before hitting back from a break down to take the third.

In a nerve-wracking fourth set, Zverev faltered on serve at 3-4 allowing Thiem to take the contest to a decider.

Thiem then trailed 5-3 in the decider but rode on baseline winners to take it into a tiebreak. He squandered two match points from 6-4 but Zverev fired wide a third opportunity after four hours and two minutes.

US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev final highlights



WATCH: The Thiem moment of joy



WATCH: Here's what the two finalists said after the final match
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 07:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY