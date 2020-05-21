JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

IPL 2020 to saliva ban: Here's what Cummins said on cricket after Covid-19
Business Standard

Virat Kohli extends prayers to those affected by Cyclone Amphan

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20

Topics
Cyclone | Virat Kohli | India cricket team

ANI 

Indian captain Virat Kohli reacts during the first one day international (ODI) cricket match against Australia, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
Indian captain Virat Kohli. File photo: PTI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday extended prayers to those affected by Cyclone Amphan in Odisha and West Bengal.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by #CycloneAmphan in Odisha and West Bengal. May God protect everyone out there and hope things get better soon. Folded hands#PrayForWestBengal," Kohli tweeted.
 

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20. Balasore district received heavy rainfall and strong winds due to the cyclone yesterday.

Amphan has now moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 27 kilometres per hour during the past six hours, and further weakened into a "cyclonic storm" and lay centred on Thursday over Bangladesh, the India Meteorological Department said in its bulletin.

Streets in Kolkata were waterlogged, trees uprooted and houses damaged due to strong winds and heavy rain as Amphan crossed West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha and Hatiya Islands, Bangladesh across Sunderbans between 3.30 and 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

More than 5 lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal and 1,58,640 people in Odisha in view of Cyclone Amhpan, said SN Pradhan, chief of National Disaster Response Force.
First Published: Thu, May 21 2020. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY