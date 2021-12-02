'We are talking to BCCI to get more clarity': Kohli on tour of South Africa

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
IPL 2021: Check Mumbai Indians' full schedule and players list here
-
India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said he expects to get a clearer picture on the upcoming tour of South Africa in the next couple of days after it was thrown into uncertainty following the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant -- Omicron.
Kohli was addressing the media on the eve of the second and final Test against New Zealand here from Friday.
"We have been talking to the BCCI. We need to have more clarity, and hopefully, in next couple of days we will know more. Rahul (Dravid) bhai (coach) has spoken to all senior players. It is important that we are not left in a confused situation or spot," Kohli said.
He added, "We are not playing in normal times anyway. We have spoken to all the members of the squad."
The India seniors, during a nearly seven-week assignment starting December 17, are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 Internationals across four venues Johannesburg, Centurion, Paarl, and Cape Town.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor