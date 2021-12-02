Ashes: Alex Carey replaces Tim Paine as wicketkeeper for first two Tests

-
Cricket Australia's National Selection Panel (NSP) on Thursday added wicketkeeper Alex Carey to the 15-player squad for the first two matches of the upcoming Ashes.
Carey has replaced Tim Paine in the squad who decided to take some time off from the game last week. He had also stepped down as the captain of the Test before that and Pat Cummins will now be leading the side.
George Bailey, NSP Chair, in an official release said: "Alex has been a regular member of the national side in white ball cricket, particularly in the one-day game. He is an excellent cricketer and a fine individual who will bring many great strengths to the team. He will be a very deserved holder of baggy green cap number 461."
Alex Carey said: "I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity. It's an exciting build-up for what is a huge Series ahead. My focus is on preparing and playing my part in helping Australia secure the Ashes."
"This is also for my dad who has been my coach, mentor and mate, my mum, my wife Eloise, kids Louis and Clementine, my brother and sister and all of those who have supported me. I will be doing my absolute best to make them and our country proud," he added.
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Steve Smith, David Warner, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swespon.
