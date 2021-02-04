We surrendered our hotel to Aussies, laid out red carpet: SA coach Boucher

South Africa coach Mark Boucher expressed disappointment after Australia postponed their tour of his country despite being welcomed with 'a red carpet'.

"It's certainly disappointing. The CSA (Cricket South Africa) have expressed their disappointment and it's no different for the players," said Boucher while speaking to the media.

"There's probably a feeling that we were laying down the red carpet for Australia, which is frustrating at times," he said. "It seems a lot of goalposts were being moved for that particular tour, for Australia."

Boucher said that the development was surprising despite the fact that the Proteas team had surrendered their preferred hotel to Tim Paine's men.

"For example, the one positive that came out of the bubble against Sri Lanka (in December-January) was the hotel that we stayed at. We thought it was a great hotel for us as South Africans. It suits our needs and the cultural way that we are, being outdoors [kind]. And we even surrendered that to Australia."

Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday announced that it was postponing its tour of South Africa in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Due to the public health situation in South Africa, which includes a second wave and a new variant of the virus, and following extensive due diligence with medical experts, it has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and community," CA interim CEO Nick Hockley had said in a statement on Tuesday.

CSA in response expressed its disappointment.

"CSA wishes to record its immense disappointment at the news. The safety of players is always paramount and over the past few months, CSA held many detailed discussions with CA regarding Covid-19 protocols. CSA worked hard to meet the changing demands of our Australian counterparts," said a CSA statement on Tuesday.

