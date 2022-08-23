West Indies being docked two points for slow over-rate in ODI against Kiwis

Nicholas Pooran's side being docked two Super League points for bowling two overs short in the allotted time during their third ODI against at the Kensington Oval on Monday, may have huge ramifications for them in their bid to secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men's World Cup in India next year.

On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid levelled the charge after the hosts' five-wicket defeat, with Pooran pleading guilty to the offence.

It means the Caribbean side drop to 88 points, a total unlikely to result in a top-eight position at the end of the Super League cycle, and a ticket straight to India.

Ireland (ninth on 68 points) have a superior net run rate to the West Indies, and with wins worth 10 points, two victories at home to Bangladesh in their series next year would likely result in a higher finish. Waiting to strike, Sri Lanka (10th on 62 points) and South Africa (11th on 49 points) both have multiple series left in the cycle.

A finish outside the top eight would mean West Indies' path to India 2023 would be via the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe next year, according to ICC.

The bottom five teams of Super League move to the Qualifier, and are joined by the top three finishers of World Cup League 2, and the top two finishers of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off.

The next Super League action takes place in Australia, with Aaron Finch's side hosting Zimbabwe in Townsville from August 28 to September 3.

