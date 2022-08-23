West Indies being docked two points for slow over-rate in ODI against Kiwis

-
ALSO READ
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
ZIM vs IND 3rd ODI Highlights: Raza's ton in vain as India win a thriller
India men's cricket team leaves for Zimbabwe ahead of 3-match ODI series
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
-
Nicholas Pooran's West Indies side being docked two Super League points for bowling two overs short in the allotted time during their third ODI against New Zealand at the Kensington Oval on Monday, may have huge ramifications for them in their bid to secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India next year.
On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid levelled the charge after the hosts' five-wicket defeat, with Pooran pleading guilty to the offence.
It means the Caribbean side drop to 88 points, a total unlikely to result in a top-eight position at the end of the Super League cycle, and a ticket straight to India.
Ireland (ninth on 68 points) have a superior net run rate to the West Indies, and with wins worth 10 points, two victories at home to Bangladesh in their series next year would likely result in a higher finish. Waiting to strike, Sri Lanka (10th on 62 points) and South Africa (11th on 49 points) both have multiple series left in the cycle.
A finish outside the top eight would mean West Indies' path to India 2023 would be via the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe next year, according to ICC.
The bottom five teams of Super League move to the Qualifier, and are joined by the top three finishers of Cricket World Cup League 2, and the top two finishers of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off.
The next Super League action takes place in Australia, with Aaron Finch's side hosting Zimbabwe in Townsville from August 28 to September 3.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor