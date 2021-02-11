West Indies has to buckle down, avoid complacency: Kraigg Brathwaite

-
ALSO READ
Test series wouldn't be as easy as ODIs for Bangladesh: Windies head coach
BAN vs WI Tests: Illingworth to become 1st neutral umpire since Covid-19
NZ vs WI: Chance for Black Caps to move up on ICC WTC points table
12 Windies players decline to tour Bangladesh due to Covid, other reasons
NZ vs WI: Kiwis sweep series 2-0, moves to 3rd spot on ICC WTC points table
-
West Indies have to buckle down and not get ahead of themselves after their stunning win in the first Test against Bangladesh, said captain Kragg Brathwaite on Wednesday. Kyle Mayers's double century on debut helped the West Indies complete the highest successful run chase in a Test match played in Asia, and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
"We got a nice win but we have to start over fresh. We have to buckle down, and can't be complacent. We have to fight hard again. We as a team don't want to get too far ahead," Brathwaite said at a press interaction.
"We have five days of Test cricket to play. We are very happy to have won the first Test. We want to buckle down. Victory has meant a lot for us. The guys are very proud of winning the first Test but we look forward to the next five days," he said.
The second Test will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here from Thursday.
West Indies are missing a number of their regular players, including captain Jason Holder, for whom Brathwaite is standing in.
"The biggest thing is not to get carried away. We are happy with the win but we know we start from zero. It is one of the things that the coach has stressed in the practice sessions. Guys are working hard. For me to them is to stay disciplined and stick to your plans both as a bowling and a batting unit," he said.
--IANS
rkm/qma
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor