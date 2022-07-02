Wimbledon: Djokovic downs Kecmanovic; Sinner sets blockbuster Alcaraz clash

-
The six-time champion Novak Djokovic produced a masterclass on the grass court at Wimbledon, where the top seed breezed into the fourth round after a win against Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court on Friday.
The Serbian, the No 1 seed, cruised to a high-class 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 third-round win against countryman Kecmanovic.
Djokovic produced another sublime all-around display to overwhelm his opponent, breaking the Kecmanovic serve six times on the way to a one-hour, 52-minute victory.
The top seed will now take on Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven in the next round.
Jannik Sinner dominated his opponent John Isner in a 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory. The Italian did not face a break point in his two-hour, 20-minute triumph.
Sinner will face Carlos Alcaraz in a fourth-round Wimbledon blockbuster after a nearly flawless performance on Friday.
Friday's win made the 10th-seeded Sinner the youngest Italian in the Open Era to enter the Wimbledon fourth round.
Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz wasted no time in improving his best Wimbledon campaign, sealing a spot in the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Oscar Otte.
The Spaniard set the tone on No. 1 Court by winning the first eight points of the match, then won the first five games of set two.
The fifth seed saved the only break point he faced while breaking serve on six of 20 chances in a dominant victory. He has shown great progress through the rounds and has now won eight sets in a row dating back to his opening-round victory against Jan-Lennard Struff.
