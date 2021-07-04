Wimbledon: Sania, Bopanna cruise into 3rd round of mixed doubles

The mixed doubles pair of and on Saturday (local time) progressed to the third round of the ongoing 2021.

The Indian duo defeated Britain's pair of Aidan McHugh and Emily Webley-Smith 6-3, 6-1 to enter the next round of the tournament.

Mirza and Bopanna brought their A-game to Court 18 and in the end, the duo was able to win the match in straight sets.

The Indian pair will now lock horns against Andreja Klepac and Jean-Julien Rojer in the round of 16 on July 6.

Earlier on Saturday, the women's doubles pair of Mirza and Bethanie Mattek-Sands were knocked out of the ongoing Championships. They lost their second-round match to Russian tennis players Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina 4-6, 3-6.

In the first set, Sania and Bethanie Mattek-Sands fought hard but the Russian duo took the game away from them.

Riding on the winning momentum, Kudermetova and Vesnina clinched the second set quite easily as Sania and Mattek-Sands pair bowed out of the tournament.

