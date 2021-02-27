Women's cricket season to start with 50-over tournament from March 11

-
ALSO READ
One pink-Test in series ideal, needed to keep longest format alive: Ganguly
BCCI, Emirates Cricket Board sign MoU, hosting agreement to boost ties
20 crore viewers tuned in to watch IPL 2020 opener, says Jay Shah
BCCI announces CRED as official partner for Indian Premier League 2020
BCCI Prez Sourav Ganguly leaves for Dubai to take stock of IPL preparations
-
The women's domestic cricket season will begin with a 50-over tournament from March 11, the BCCI has informed its affiliated units.
A letter from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has given the details -- including the full schedule of the matches.
The tournament will be held across six venues -- Surat, Rajkot, Jaipur, Indore, Chennai and Bengaluru.
The teams will have to assemble at their respective venues by March 4 and will need to have three COVID-19 negative results after tests on March 4, 6 and 8, before entering the respective bio-bubbles.
"The teams are required to assemble in their respective host cities on March 4th 2021, and will need to undergo COVID-19 testing procedures and quarantine in accordance with the state regulatory authorities and the BCCI SOPs," Shah wrote in the letter.
Each of the five elite groups will have six teams each, while the plate group has seven.
The five elite-group toppers qualify directly for the knockouts, while the three next-best-placed teams in terms of points earned will join them. The last of these qualifiers will play a pre-quarter-final against the topper of the plate group to get into the final eight.
The quarter-finals will be held on March 29, and semi-finals on April 1. The final will be played on April 4. The venues for the knockouts will be announced later.
Bengal are defending champions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor