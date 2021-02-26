ICC Board Meet: BCCI opposes ICC's EOI policy for global meets

-
ALSO READ
Red carpet welcome for Rahane as victorious Indian team arrives home
Speedster Yadav replaces Thakur for last two tests against England
Pitch or team? English media divided over reasons for Motera debacle
Tendulkar lauds Ishant Sharma ahead of fast bowler's 100th Test
World Test Championship final postponed, to be played from June 18-22
-
The Indian cricket board has expressed its reservations about ICC's policy of inviting bidders (Expression of Interest) for hosting global tournaments during the next eight year cycle between 2023-2031.
During an ICC board meet on Thursday, the BCCI made it clear that they are completely against the idea of the global body issuing EOI and demanding money from any potential hosting nation.
"The BCCI brass has made their displeasure clear about this EOI concept for the next cycle during yesterday's board meet," a senior BCCI official privy to the development, said.
"In fact, we are confident of getting good support from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA)."
The Expression of Interest concept has blessings of ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney who had the support of boards like Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
"Even some of the smaller boards like Oman and Emirates Cricket board along with Malaysia and Singapore are among those who have submitted combined EOI for hosting global meets," the source said.
It is believed that there has been around 93 Expressions of Interest for 28 flagship events (men, women and U19) during the 2023-31 cycle but this push to demand money for awarding hosting rights have met a roadblock from world's richest board which in principle is against such a policy.
It is also learnt that till now some of the influential boards are not ready with ICC's plan to have one flagship event in each of the eight years during the next cycle.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor