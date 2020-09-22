20 crore viewers tuned in to watch IPL 2020 opener, says Jay Shah

The opening match of the 13th edition of the (IPL) was watched by 20 crore people, said Secretary on Tuesday.

As per Shah, this was the highest-ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country as defending champions Mumbai Indians faced Chennai Super Kings on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MS Dhoni-led CSK defeated the four-time IPL champions by five wickets.

"Opening match of #Dream11IPL sets a new record! As per BARC, an unprecedented 20 crore people tuned in to watch the match. Highest ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country- no league has ever opened as big as this," said the Secretary in a tweet while tagging President Sourav Ganguly, Uday Shankar - President of The Walt Disney Company, APAC, and Chairman of Star and Disney India - and Disney+Hotstar.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, is being played across three venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) behind closed doors. The final of the cash-rich league is slated to be held on November 10, the venue of which is yet to be announced.

