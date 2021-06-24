ICC shifts two World Cup Europe qualifiers from Scotland to Spain

The (ICC) on Thursday shifted the women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier and the U19 men's World Cup Europe Qualifier from Scotland to Spain due to COVID-19 restrictions at the original venue.

The first event to be relocated from Scotland to Spain is the Europe Qualifier to the 2023 women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The Qualifier, which is two steps away from the World Cup, with unchanged dates of August 26-30, will see France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Scotland and Turkey all competing at La Manga. France and Turkey will be taking part in an ICC women's event for the first time ever.

The 2022 U19 men's World Cup Europe Qualifier is also being relocated from Scotland to Spain and will now take place between September 19 to 25 at La Manga.

Ireland, Jersey, the Netherlands and Scotland will compete for one World Cup spot.

"The decision to move the events to Spain was taken after a period of consultation with the participating countries and relevant governments, where it was determined that it was the best possible chance for the events to take place due to COVID-19 restrictions in Scotland," said the ICC in a statement.

In Africa, the U19 men's World Cup Division 2 Qualifier involving Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Tanzania has been cancelled as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

With no opportunity to reschedule the event, Tanzania and Rwanda have now been promoted to the Africa Qualifier on the basis of their records in the previous five editions of the qualifiers.

They will join Namibia, Nigeria and Uganda in competing for one of the remaining five main event spots.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)