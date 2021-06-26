T20 World Cup will likely be shifted to UAE: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

-
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday said the T20 World Cup may have to be shifted from India to UAE due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Due to the Covid-19 situation in our country, we may shift the tournament to UAE. We are monitoring the situation closely, the health and safety of players are paramount we will take a final call soon," he told ANI.
Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League (IPL)'s 14th edition will also be completed in the UAE. The IPL is set to get underway on September 19 and the final is to be played on October 15.
This would also mean that it is just before the T20 World Cup. And that has seen franchises sweating over whether foreign players would be made available to them.
Some of the franchises are planning to have their officials head to the UAE post-July 6 to finalise the logistics, keeping a strict eye on the Covid-19 protocols.
Speaking to ANI, an official of one of the franchises said it is important to head to UAE as the situation is a little different as compared to the 2020 edition and bulk bookings can be a problem considering that borders will be open for travel.
"We are looking at heading to the UAE post-July 6 once we get the go-ahead from the BCCI and the government so that we can seal the logistical deals. Unlike last year, bulk bookings won't be as easy this year as you will have people travelling into the country and that makes the work around bio-bubbles all the more critical," the official explained.
Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt has already confirmed that CWI, the BCCI, and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) are engaged in talks for a tweaked CPL schedule to accommodate the second phase of the IPL. The CPL, which was originally scheduled to commence on August 28, will now be played in St Kitts and Nevis between August 26 and September 15.
