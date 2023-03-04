LATEST NEWS
WPL 2023: Teams, venues, formats and everything one must know about it
WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians preview: Battle of all-rounders

The first match of the Women's Premier League 2023 will be played between Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants and Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians

BS Web Team 

Mumbai Indians' WPL captain Harmanpreet Kaur with team jersey ahead of Mumbai vs Gujarat clash. Photo: @mipaltan
Mumbai Indians' WPL captain Harmanpreet Kaur with team jersey ahead of Mumbai vs Gujarat clash. Photo: @mipaltan

The request for an IPL-style Women’s cricket league in India has finally been approved. The first match will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The battle in the first game would be between the all-rounders of both teams. While Gujarat have Player of the Series from World Cup Ash Gardner and India’s ace Sneh Rana, Mumbai also boast of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Chloe Tryon and Amelia Kerr in their lineup.

Mumbai Indians have a strong batting lineup

The Mumbai Indians side would rely heavily upon its bowlers as it tries to get among runs with the help of Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia at the top. In the middle, it has Harmnapreet and Sciver-Brunt to capitalise on the start or to build the innings as and when required. The presence of players like Kerr, Chloe Tryon and Pooja Vastrakare late in the order also provides for great finishing opportunities.

Probable Playing 11

Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver, Chloe Tryon, Jintimani Kalita, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sonam Yadav, Saika Ishaque

Gujarat Giants will rely heavily upon its all-rounders

Beth Mooney would look to utilise the abilities of her fellow countrymate Gardner who is the form of her life. She would also have the services of India’s Rana and Dayalan Hemalatha as all-rounders. Sophia Dunkley in batting and Hurley Gala in bowling could be the X factor as well.

Probable Playing 11

Beth Mooney (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Hurley Gala, Monica Patel

DY Patil Stadium pitch report

Players from India and Australia would have a fair experience of playing at the DY Patil Stadium which recently hosted a five-match series between the two teams. Very high-scoring games are expected at the venue. Spinners however could enjoy the wicket too as there is turn on offer. Teams generally tend to chase here

Navi Mumbai weather update

At this time of the year, it generally tends to warm up in the areas surrounding Mumbai. The match timing is from 07:30 pm IST to almost 11 pm IST. During this time, the humidity will increase from 46% to 56% while the temperatures will drop from 31 degrees Celcius to 27 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 11:28 IST

