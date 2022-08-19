ZIM vs IND 2nd ODI Preview: Zimbabwe seek answers as India eye series win

After a resounding 10-wicket win in the first match of the three-match series against Zimbabwe, Team India would be looking to take an unassailable lead by winning the second game on August 20, 2022. They would be up against a team which could not take even a single wicket and none of whose top four batters crossed the double-digit mark.

The second game is also scheduled to take place at the same venue- Harare Sports Club in Harare. The pitch was as good as it gets and yet the batters could not utilise it to the best of their abilities. In the next game though, they must change a few things to provide proper competition to India.

need to bat carefully

With batters of the ability of Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and Regis Chakabva, who have a combined experience of more than 300 ODIs, if is unable to play out even 40 overs and has to rely on bowling all-rounder Bradley Evans and number 10 Richard Ngarava to bail them out, then it is really not a nice sign.

Williams and Raza could show some patience while Chakabva and Ryan Burl could continue with their counter-attacking approach. The young guns in Wessley Madhevere and Innocent Kaia also need to showcase the talent they possess to make sure that their team bats 50 overs and pose a challenge to the Indian team.

Possible playing elevens of both the teams

Both the teams would look to go with the same playing eleven as the series is still on the line and the management would like to show more faith in the players they chose to execute the plan. One day can be an off day and these are the same players that won against Bangladesh a week ago, hence Zimbabwe would look to persist with them at least for this game.

Similarly, India would also look to play the same team and win the series and then do all the experiments in the next game.

India Predicted Playing 11

Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna

Zimbabwe Predicted Playing 11

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

How will the pitch play?

Harare has been a batting-friendly wicket and would continue to be so. There is early help ford the bowlers in the morning, but post that it is a good track to improve batting averages. Spin bowlers also get something out of the wicket from the old ball.

Who holds the edge?

Without a doubt, it is India that holds the edge. Zimbabwe on the other hand would look to give a surprise.