5G smartphone searches up two times on Flipkart in first half of 2022

There has been nearly 2 times increase in searches for on in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year, the e-commerce platform said on Monday.

According to platform sales trends, the demand for in the Rs 10,000-15,000 has seen nearly a four times growth in the first half of 2022 as against the same period last year.

Among the top five states where customers are looking for are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The trend is set to further intensify as the country prepares to enter the 5G era this year after a successful 5G spectrum auction.

"Over the past few quarters, we have witnessed an increasing demand for 5G smartphones that will offer higher internet speed across metros and smaller cities, with nearly 75 per cent of the searches coming from tier 2 and beyond cities," said Kunal Gupta, Senior Director, Mobiles at Flipkart,

Multiple brands, including Motorola Samsung, OPPO, Vivo, realme and POCO, among others, have launched an extensive range of 5G smartphones across various prices, starting from Rs 12,999.

The installed base of smartphones with 5G capabilities has crossed 5 crore in the country, according to Counterpoint Research.

