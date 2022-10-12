JUST IN
SpaceX to seek permit from DoT for Starlink services in India: Report
Google to introduce reward point system in India for Play Store users
Samsung announces discounts on Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldables
Acer India launches new laptop with stereoscopic 3D gaming on Oct 11
Google launches Play Points rewards programme for users in India
Google announces global rewards programme 'Google Play Points' in India
Noise launches next-gen audio TWS with gesture control, hot voice command
Jio most consistent, Airtel best 4G network for gaming in India: Report
HMD Global launches Nokia G11 Plus smartphone at Rs 12,499: Details here
Amazon Extra Happiness Days sale: Check out deals on top 5G smartphones
You are here: Home » Technology » News
SpaceX to seek permit from DoT for Starlink services in India: Report
Business Standard

5G transition: Telecom dept to meet smartphone makers, service providers

Though 5G has been unveiled, mobile handsets in India are not yet compatible with the new technology and their softwares need to be upgraded

Topics
smartphones | 5G service in India | 5G technology

IANS  |  New Delhi 

5g
5G

With 5G services having been launched in the country earlier this month, the government has convened a meeting of handset manufacturers and telecom service providers on Wednesday to ensure a smooth transition towards the new technology.

Though 5G has been unveiled, mobile handsets in India are not yet compatible with the new technology and their softwares need to be upgraded, sources said.

During Wednesday's meeting, which has been convened jointly by Secretaries of telecom and IT departments, mobile handset companies like Apple, Samsung and others are likely to be asked to push for over the air (OTA) upgrades for 5G handsets, sources aware of the development said.

Prioritising software upgrade would enable early adoption of 5G in India, sources added further.

Enabling mobile handsets to be 5G ready for 5G services launched in the country is an important agenda for the October 12 meeting.

--IANS

ans/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on smartphones

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 08:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU