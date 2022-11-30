67% IaaS Cloud users hit by ransomware globally this year: Report

-
ALSO READ
Troubled times for India Inc as ransomware attacks become more frequent
WannaCry to SamSam: 5 biggest ransomware attacks you need to know about
AWS upbeat on India, sees massive headroom for growth in cloud adoption
Tributes pour in for 'perfect lady with great poise' Olivia Newton-John
Singapore sets up ransomware task force for rising threat to businesses
-
Among Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) users, 67 per cent were hit by ransomware globally this year, and 56 per cent experienced an increase in the volume of attacks on their organisation when compared to the previous year, a report revealed on Wednesday.
In addition, 59 per cent experienced an increase in the complexity of attacks, according to the report by cyber-security firm Sophos.
"Unpatched vulnerabilities and misconfigured resources are both preventable mistakes and avoidable risks that make life easier for attackers. Most attackers are not unstoppable criminal masterminds, but rather opportunistic cyberthugs looking for an easy payday," said John Shier, a senior security advisor at Sophos.
"However, the survey also found that more advanced IaaS users are twice as likely to report a decrease in attack impact than beginners, suggesting the appropriate defence mechanisms can go a long way in deterring threat actors. For users who need help, we recommend security services that have the 24/7 experts who can detect and quickly respond to active attacks," he added.
Moreover, only 37 per cent track and detect resource misconfigurations, and only 43 per cent scan IaaS resources for software vulnerabilities on a regular basis.
About 65 per cent of cloud users reported not having visibility of all resources and their configurations, and only 33 per cent said their organisation has the resources to continuously detect, investigate and remove threats in their IaaS infrastructure, the report added.
--IANS
shs/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 15:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU