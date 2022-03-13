Air raid alerts added by Google for Android phone users in Ukraine

American tech giant will now be adding Air Strike alerts for its Ukrainian Android users amid the ongoing Russia- crisis.

According to GSM Arena, this update comes as part of Google's Play Services and reportedly, the company is enabling it at the request of the Ukrainian government.

The feature is supposed to be supplemental to the already existing raid alert systems. The company's VP of Engineering said that has used the same low-latency system that it uses for detecting earthquakes.

Earlier, shortly after the Russian military operation in commenced, the company had announced that it would disable some of its Maps features in such as traffic information and crowd data. Their argument was that the data could be used as military intelligence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)