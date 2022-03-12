Samsung rolls out new update to solve app performance throttling

-
ALSO READ
Samsung announces Galaxy S22 series' India pricing and availability details
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with SPen, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 unveiled
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: Galaxy S and Note-series perfectly blended
Galaxy S22 series gets over 70k pre-bookings in just 12 hrs in India
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 review: Future is here, and it's bold and beautiful
-
Samsung has started pushing out a new update to Solve the app throttling issue on Galaxy S22 series smartphones in South Korea.
It is reported that several Galaxy S22 series phone users have started receiving a new update that brings the Game Performance Management Mode to the Game Optimisation Service (GOS) app.
"South Korea has launched the GOS firmware for the S22 series, and the game performance is unblocked," reputed tipster Ice Universe said in a tweet recently.
As per users on the Samsung Korea community forums, the firmware update version S90xNKSU1AVC5 is expected to roll out for global users soon.
At the core of the issue was a software called GOS, which is reportedly throttling the performance of 10,000 apps.
This list includes popular apps like Instagram, Netflix, TikTok, and even Samsung's own apps like Secure Folder and Samsung Pay.
The company earlier said that it plans to add an option in its game launcher app to allow users to prioritise performance through the software update.
"More details on how this option will work are expected to be announced later," the report said, quoting the company.
Android Authority earlier reported that according to information circulation on Naver, Samsung is conducting an internal investigation.
The GOS app itself is not a new feature to the Galaxy S22 series and has also been on previous Galaxy smartphones.
--IANS
wh/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU