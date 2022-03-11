Facebook rolls out new tools for Group admins to reduce misinformation

-
ALSO READ
Meta purges 14.8 mn pieces of bad content in India in January
Meta tests live chat support for people locked out of their accounts
Meta takes legal action on 39K phishing scams using its platforms
Facebook declined to spin-off its Workplace app as $1 bn unicorn
Facebook, Instagram to allow posts calling for violence against Russians
-
Meta-owned Facebook has added new features for Groups admins to curb the amount of misinformation shared among group members.
The company said that they have added more features for Facebook group admins -- such as the ability to automatically decline incoming posts that have been identified as containing false information by third-party fact-checkers.
"...we are announcing new features to help Facebook group admins keep their groups safe and healthy, reduce misinformation, and to make it easier for them to manage and grow their groups with relevant audiences," the company said in a blogpost.
These new tools will help admins prevent the spread of misinformation and manage interactions in their group by adding the ability through Admin Assist to automatically decline incoming posts that have been identified as containing false information.
Incoming posts that contain content rated by third-party fact-checkers as false are declined before they are seen in the group, which helps reduce the visibility of misinformation.
Expanding the functionality of "mute" and updating it to "suspend," so admins and moderators can temporarily suspend group members and participants from posting, commenting, reacting, participating in a group chat, and creating or entering a Room in a group.
--IANS
vc/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU