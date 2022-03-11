Twitter makes it difficult to see chronological feed, users annoyed

-
ALSO READ
Bulli Bai case: Police writes to Twitter to remove objectionable content
'Sulli Deals' form of hate speech in India, must be condemned: UN official
Microsoft Windows 11 review: Give it time to mature; don't upgrade just yet
California exempts San Francisco from indoor mask rule amid Covid surge
Twitter introduces 'Creator Dashboard' tool to manage earnings on platform
-
Twitter has made an unnecessary change that makes it difficult to see chronological feed by default, leaving millions of users frustrated.
According to the company, the Home timeline will be pinned first by default, but you can quickly access the Latest timeline by swiping left on Home.
The feature is available first on iOS, and coming soon to Android and the web.
The change has angered several Twitter users.
"Tell us why that's the default and not the latest. Forcing your algorithms and unwanted exposure is how you turn people off. The answer isn't 'just swipe', it should be 'don't force'," tweeted one user.
Another frustrated user posted: "The most recent 'latest tweets' is 6 hrs ago for me, and 'home' 1 min ago? How does any of this make any sense?"
Twitter said it will welcome feedback from its users. The micro-blogging platform first started testing this feature in October last year.
A user replied: "You know what would be quicker? Leaving it how it is or letting users choose. You're adding an extra swipe that is unnecessary - it's not even just fixing a problem that didn't exist."
Twitter first began rolling out its algorithmic timeline in 2016 and introduced the sparkle icon to let users toggle between the algorithmic and reverse chronological feeds in 2018.
--IANS
na/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU