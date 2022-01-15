All iPhone 14 models to feature 120Hz displays, 6GB RAM: Report

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: Many small upgrades together make a big package
Apple iPhone 13 review: Certainly more than just another iteration
Apple starts rolling out iOS 15.2 update with range of new features
iOS 15 set to rollout today: How to upgrade, supported iPhones, and more
Apple stops signing iOS 15.0 following iOS 15.0.1 release
-
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series in or around September and now a new report suggests that all four iPhone 14 models would sport 120 Hz screens, not just the two Pro devices.
According to a research note by analyst Jeff Pu for Haitong International Securities, all four iPhone 14 models will also have the exact same RAM amount: 6GB. This too is in contrast to the current situation, where the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 have 4GB, while the Pro and Pro Max have 6GB, reports GSMArena.
Recently, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max would be shifting over to a hole-punch cutout for the camera.
Apple has reportedly advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September this year.
It is possible that Apple might remove the physical SIM card slot starting with some iPhone 14 models, rather than some iPhone 15 models as originally rumoured.
It is also said that there will be support for two eSIM cards, ensuring dual SIM functionality. The removal of the SIM card slot could further improve water resistance.
The next flagship series, the iPhone 14 line-up, will come with up to 2 TB of storage.
Apple will adopt QLC flash storage for next year's iPhone and that, thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2 TB.
--IANS
wh/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU